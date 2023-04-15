Whitecloud (lower body) wore a normal jersey during Saturday's practice, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Whitecloud missed the last two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury, but the fact that he was able to get a full practice in Saturday suggests he could be cleared for action ahead of Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Jets. Whitecloud has picked up 12 points, a plus-12 rating, 90 hits and 97 blocks through 59 contests this season.