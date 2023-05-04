Whitecloud had two assists, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 1.
Whitecloud didn't get on the scoresheet in the first round versus the Jets. He helped out on goals by Michael Amadio and Ivan Barbashev in the second-round opener. Whitecloud has added 14 hits, 11 blocked shots, six shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating while filling a third-pairing role through six playoff contests.
