Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The Golden Knights got some unexpected contributions early, with Ben Hutton and Zach Whitecloud flipping a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period. Three of Whitecloud's five goals this season have come in his last eight contests. The defenseman is up to 11 points, 61 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 85 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances.