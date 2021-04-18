Whitecloud provided an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Whitecloud earned the secondary assist on a second-period goal by Nicolas Roy. The 24-year-old Whitecloud has picked up 10 points, a plus-9 rating, 43 shots on net, 59 hits and 56 blocked shots in 39 contests this season. Mainly a defensive player, Whitecloud's low scoring output likely keeps him off the fantasy radar.