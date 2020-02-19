Whitecloud was promoted from AHL Chicago on Wednesday.

Whitecloud has frequently moved between leagues this season, as the Knights work to save as much cap space as possible. The addition of Alec Martinez via trade could see the 22-year-old Whitecloud's shuffle come to a close. In seven NHL appearances this year, the Manitoba native notched six shots, six blocks and four hits while averaging a mere 14:12 of ice time.