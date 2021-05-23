Whitecloud posted an assist, four PIM and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Despite Brayden McNabb (undisclosed) sitting out Saturday, Whitecloud didn't take on any extra responsibility. He was able to contribute an assist on Alex Tuch's second-period mark. The 24-year-old Whitecloud had three points in 20 games during the Golden Knights' playoff run last year. He followed that up with 12 points in 51 regular-season outings this season, but he's more of a defensive presence on the third pairing.