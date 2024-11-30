Whitecloud (upper body) is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Jets, Ryan Wallis of Fox Sports Las Vegas reports.

Whitecloud will miss his third straight game, and it's unlikely he'll be ready for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday when the Golden Knights host Utah. The 28-year-old defenseman's status has not been updated since he exited last Saturday's game versus the Canadiens.