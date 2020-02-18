Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Vegas reassigned Whitecloud to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.
Whitecloud appeared in six games during his two-week stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging 14:17 of ice time per contest over that span. The Golden Knights only have six healthy defensemen on their roster following Whitecloud's demotion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in Vegas ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Bounces back to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Returning to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Ascends to big club•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Will be placed on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.