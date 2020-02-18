Play

Vegas reassigned Whitecloud to AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Whitecloud appeared in six games during his two-week stay with the big club, going scoreless while averaging 14:17 of ice time per contest over that span. The Golden Knights only have six healthy defensemen on their roster following Whitecloud's demotion, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in Vegas ahead of Thursday's matchup with Tampa Bay.

