Whitecloud (lower body) will miss the final two games of the regular season, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Whitecloud was injured in Saturday's 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas. He is projected to be replaced in the lineup Tuesday by Brayden Pachal. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Tuesday that Whitecloud could be available to return next week during the playoffs.
