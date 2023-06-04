Whitecloud scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Whitecloud's third-period tally stood as the game-winner for the Golden Knights. Five of his six points this postseason have come in the team's four series-opening contests. The defenseman isn't the most consistent scorer, but he's provided solid defense from the third pairing with a plus-12 rating, 34 hits and 31 blocked shots through 18 playoff appearances.