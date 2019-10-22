The Golden Knights assigned Whitecloud (upper body) to the AHL on Tuesday, SinBin.vegas reports.

Whitecloud has been working his way back from an upper-body injury he suffered during one of Vegas' final preseason games, which is the only reason he's technically been on the big club's roster this long. The 22-year-old blueliner will spend most, if not all of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors.