The Golden Knights reassigned Whitecloud to AHL Chicago on Thursday.

Whitecloud was recalled Wednesday as a paper transaction in order for Vegas to get the most cap relief possible while placing Alex Tuch (lower body) on long-term injured reserve, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a top-four role with Chicago, where he's picked up seven points in 35 games this campaign.

