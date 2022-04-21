Whitecloud notched an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Whitecloud set up his defense partner, Alec Martinez, for a goal at 13:51 of the first period. This was just the second point in 11 games for Whitecloud since he cleared the COVID-19 protocols in late March. The 25-year-old has 17 points, 87 shots on net, 91 hits, 110 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating through 55 outings. He continues to hold off Dylan Coghlan for playing time as the Golden Knights' sixth defenseman.