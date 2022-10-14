Whitecloud registered an assist in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Whitecloud bounced back from a tough season debut -- minus-3 rating, no points -- with a solid second game. He set up Paul Cotter's breakaway tally in the second period for the lone goal in the Golden Knights' win Thursday. Whitecloud is still seeing a limited role on the third pairing with little power-play time, so his fantasy outlook remains bleak entering his third full season in the league. He had 19 points, 98 hits and 115 blocked shots in 59 contests last year.