Whitecloud (upper body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Whitecloud will now miss the first 10 games and 24 days of the season, meaning he's not eligible to return until Nov. 4 versus the Avalanche. The Golden Knights had to pull off some cap gymnastics ahead of Opening Night. With Whitecloud on LTIR, Kaedan Korczak was recalled from AHL Henderson to provide defensive depth.