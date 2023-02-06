Whitecloud (lower body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Nashville, Owen Krepps of Vegas Hockey Now reports.
Whitecloud, who has been out since Dec. 11, is very close to being ready to return to the lineup. He skated alongside Nicolas Hague during Monday's practice. Whitecloud has six points, 26 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 50 hits in 30 games this season.
