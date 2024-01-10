Whitecloud (upper body) is expected back in the lineup against Colorado on Wednesday, per Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now.

Whitecloud looks set to return to action after missing just one game due to his upper-body issue. The 27-year-old blueliner is mired in a 10-game pointless streak during which he registered just 10 shots while averaging 19:53 of ice time. With the Manitoba native cleared to play, Tobias Bjornfot will be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.