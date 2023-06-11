Whitecloud notched an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers in Game 4.

Whitecloud went minus-3 in Game 3, but he bounced back in a big way Saturday. The defenseman has also provided three points through four games in the Stanley Cup Finals, making him an unlikely source of offense from the third pairing. The 26-year-old is at eight points, a plus-12 rating, 17 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 36 hits and 21 PIM through 21 playoff appearances.