Whitecloud registered an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Whitecloud got on the scoresheet in his second game back from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old missed over six weeks, but he's stepped right back into his usual third-pairing role alongside Nicolas Hague. Whitecloud is up to seven points, 28 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 52 hits, 23 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 32 contests. His fantasy value is likely limited to deeper formats since he doesn't add much offense.