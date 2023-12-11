Whitecloud logged an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sharks.

Whitecloud has four points over his last three games, picking up extra minutes with Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body) out of action. The helper was Whitecloud's fifth point through 15 contests overall. The 27-year-old has added 17 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-1 rating while playing most frequently on the third pairing with minimal power-play time.