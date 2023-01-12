Whitecloud (lower body) has yet to start skating, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Whitecloud was injured Dec. 11 when he collided with Taylor Hall. White has a goal, five assists, 26 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 50 hits in 30 games. Whitecloud has missed the last 12 games and there is no timetable for his return.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Moves to LTIR•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Lands on IR•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Hands out assist Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Notches helper•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Deposits first goal of season•