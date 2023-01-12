Whitecloud (lower body) has yet to start skating, according to Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Whitecloud was injured Dec. 11 when he collided with Taylor Hall. White has a goal, five assists, 26 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 50 hits in 30 games. Whitecloud has missed the last 12 games and there is no timetable for his return.