Whitecloud missed practice Saturday with an illness.
Whitecloud has a pair of goals, three assists, 79 hits and 58 blocked shots this season. He was a healthy scratch in Arizona on Thursday and should be considered questionable for Monday's tilt versus Minnesota.
