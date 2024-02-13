Whitecloud (illness) is playing Monday against the Wild, per the NHL's media site.
Whitecloud will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's matchup with Arizona. The 27-year-old has been held to five points in 36 games this season and is currently stuck in a 21-game scoring drought.
