Whitecloud (undisclosed) didn't finish Saturday's contest versus the Red Wings, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Whitecloud was injured in the third period. If he can't play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Ben Hutton would likely draw into the lineup. Whitecloud has eight points over 48 appearances in a third-pairing role this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Collects assist Thursday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Notches assist in win•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Grabs helper in return•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Suiting up Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Suffers illness•
-
Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Scratched Thursday•