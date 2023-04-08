Whitecloud suffered a lower-body injury during Vegas' 2-1 shootout loss to Dallas on Saturday, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.

Whitecloud sustained the injury in the third period when Roope Hintz was pushed into him from behind and landed on the defenseman's leg. Whitecloud needed help skating off the ice. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy is hoping the injury looked worse than it is, but Vegas will have more information Sunday. The 26-year-old has five goals and 12 points in 59 outings this season.