Whitecloud scored a goal on his lone shot and handed out a team-leading five hits Thursday in a 6-4 round-robin win over St. Louis.

Whitecloud snuck down low in the neutral zone and converted a Nicholas Roy feed to tie the game at 4-4 just 2:01 into the third period, the first of three unanswered goals for the Golden Knights. The 23-year-old product of Bemidji State University appeared in only 16 regular-season games as a rookie, providing a single assist and nine shots on goal. He'll have more value to the Golden Knights than he will to fantasy players.