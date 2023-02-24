Whitecloud provided a goal in Vegas' 4-3 overtime win over Calgary on Thursday.

Whitecloud scored at 5:08 of the third period to reduce Calgary's edge to 3-2. He has two goals and eight points in 37 games this season. Whitecloud's offensive pace is down from 2021-22 when he recorded eight goals and 19 points in 59 contests. He entered Thursday's action averaging 16:49 of ice time though, which is also down from 18:48 per game last season.