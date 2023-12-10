Whitecloud scored and added an assist in a 6-1 win over Dallas on Saturday.

His goal stood as the winner. Whitecloud made it 2-0 at the 5:36 mark of the first period when his wrist shot from high in the left faceoff circle went five-hole on Stars netminder Jake Oettinger. The defender had two shots, one hit, one blocked shot and a plus-3 rating in 21:00 of ice time. Whitecloud hasn't been known for offense, but his ice time and responsibility have gone up with both Shea Theodore (upper body) and Alec Martinez (lower body) out. Whitecloud has three points, including two goals, in his last two games. Short term, he could help with a touch of scoring to go with his typical brute strength measures in the hits and blocked shots categories.