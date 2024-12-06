Whitecloud (upper body) didn't take contact during Friday's morning skate, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, so he's not expected to play at home against Dallas.

Whitecloud also missed Vegas' past six games. He has a goal, two points, 33 hits and 40 blocks in 21 outings in 2024-25. He will likely serve on the third pairing once he's ready to return.