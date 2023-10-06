Whitecloud is week-to-week after undergoing surgery for an upper-body injury Thursday.
Whitecloud had five goals and 12 points in 59 contests with Vegas last season. His absence might create an opportunity for Brayden Pachal, who had two assists and eight PIM in 10 outings with Vegas in 2022-23, to be part of Vegas' Opening Night lineup.
