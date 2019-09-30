Golden Knights' Zach Whitecloud: Will be placed on IR
Whitecloud (upper body) remains week-to-week and will be designated for non-roster injured reserve, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Once cleared to play, Whitecloud figures to be shipped down to AHL Chicago and could spend the majority of the season in the minors. The defender made his NHL debut last year, in which he registered one block and a plus-3 rating in 16:42 of ice time.
