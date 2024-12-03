Whitecloud (upper body) will not be in action versus Edmonton on Tuesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Whitecloud will be sidelined for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lingering upper-body problem. Vegas isn't particularly forthcoming when it comes to injuries, but the fact that the blueliner still isn't practicing should be an indication he'll also miss out versus the Ducks on Wednesday. If the Knights need a roster spot, they could put Whitecloud on injured reserve without impacting his return day since he's already been sidelined for over a week.