Whitecloud (upper body) will miss Saturday's tilt against Utah, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.
Whitecloud is set to miss his fourth straight game. He has a goal and an assist in 21 outings in 2024-25. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Edmonton.
