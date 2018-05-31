Leslie signed a one-year, $675,000 contract with Vegas on Thursday.

Leslie has yet to make his NHL debut. The 24-year-old played 53 AHL games played year between Ontario and Chicago, scoring six goals and 22 points in the process. For now, it seems that Leslie is still buried within the organization and may not get a chance to see NHL time unless he's filling in for another injured player.

More News
Our Latest Stories