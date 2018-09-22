Leslie was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Leslie agreed to a one-year, $675,000 deal with the Golden Knights in May. At 24 years old, his prospect status has expired, but the 2013 sixth-round (178th overall) draft pick -- he was selected by the Kings -- will presumably have a chance to continue developing with AHL Chicago in the likely event that he goes unclaimed off the wire.