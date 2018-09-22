Golden Knights' Zachary Leslie: Dropped by Vegas
Leslie was placed on waivers by the Golden Knights on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Leslie agreed to a one-year, $675,000 deal with the Golden Knights in May. At 24 years old, his prospect status has expired, but the 2013 sixth-round (178th overall) draft pick -- he was selected by the Kings -- will presumably have a chance to continue developing with AHL Chicago in the likely event that he goes unclaimed off the wire.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...