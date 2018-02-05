Leslie was traded from the Kings in exchange for future considerations, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

Leslie is a 24-year-old blueliner who's yet to make his NHL debut, but has recorded a goal and five points in 26 minor-league contests this season. It's unlikely that Leslie will be able to unseat any of the Golden Knights' current stable of defenders for a place on the roster, so he'll likely continue in the minors for the remainder of the campaign.