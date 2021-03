Hayes signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

After a solid four-year run in the WHL, Hayes signed with AHL Henderson -- the Golden Knights' minor-league affiliate -- for the 2020-21 campaign. The 21-year-old has accrued four points and a plus-18 rating through 17 games. He's not expected to play at the top level this season, but this signing will add depth to the blue line with playoffs on the horizon.