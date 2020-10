Knott will be allowed to hit free agency after the Penguins opted not to give him a qualifying offer.

Knott split the year between the AHL and ECHL, going pointless in his 11 games with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while registering 14 points in 18 appearances for ECHL Wheeling. The 2015 second-round pick by the Blackhawks could have trouble landing an NHL deal and may end up playing on a minor-league only contract.