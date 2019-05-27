Downing signed a deal with the Esbjerg Energy of the Metal Ligaen in Denmark.

Downing has spent his entire pro career in the minors after his four-year career at the University of New Hampshire. He pocketed 19 goals for AHL Iowa during the 2015-16 campaign. Having never reached the NHL level, the 27-year-old will likely spend the rest of his career floating around different leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories