Greg Pateryn: Rumored to Wild in free agency
Pateryn, a pending unrestricted free agent, is expected to sign with the Wild, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.
The Canadiens traded Pateryn to the Stars in the Jordie Benn deal in February of 2017. This past season, he accumulated a career-high 13 points to complement 155 hits, 148 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 73 games. Pateryn is primarily a shutdown defenseman, but he's starting to figure out how to join the rush and mix in some offense as well. He averaged 19:37 of ice time with the Stars last season, so it'll be interesting to see whether Minnesota is willing to push him toward the 20-minute mark or possibly even render him a spare depending on how the rest of the offseason moves shake out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...