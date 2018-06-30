Pateryn, a pending unrestricted free agent, is expected to sign with the Wild, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

The Canadiens traded Pateryn to the Stars in the Jordie Benn deal in February of 2017. This past season, he accumulated a career-high 13 points to complement 155 hits, 148 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 73 games. Pateryn is primarily a shutdown defenseman, but he's starting to figure out how to join the rush and mix in some offense as well. He averaged 19:37 of ice time with the Stars last season, so it'll be interesting to see whether Minnesota is willing to push him toward the 20-minute mark or possibly even render him a spare depending on how the rest of the offseason moves shake out.