Rallo will become an assistant coach for AHL Milwaukee.

Rallo spent last season playing for AHL Texas, as he made 29 appearances in which he tallied 11 points, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating. The center logged 11 NHL contests for the Panthers and snagged one goal in his limited time. With the Admirals undergoing a staffing change, it appears the timing was right for the Illinois native to transition to his next career.