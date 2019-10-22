Griffin Reinhart: Inks KHL deal
Reinhart signed a one-year deal with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Reinhart put up four goals and 12 helpers in 75 games with AHL Chicago last year, but hasn't appeared in an NHL regular-season game since 2015-16 when he was with Edmonton. Without a clear path to the NHL, the 2014 fourth-overall pick will give European hockey a shot for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Hits waiver wire•
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Shuffles to minors•
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Notches preseason assist•
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Signs two-year deal with Vegas•
-
Golden Knights' Griffin Reinhart: Shipping out to Vegas•
-
Oilers' Griffin Reinhart: Called up Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.