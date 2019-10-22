Reinhart signed a one-year deal with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Reinhart put up four goals and 12 helpers in 75 games with AHL Chicago last year, but hasn't appeared in an NHL regular-season game since 2015-16 when he was with Edmonton. Without a clear path to the NHL, the 2014 fourth-overall pick will give European hockey a shot for the first time in his career.