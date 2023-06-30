Lindstrom was not qualified by Detroit on Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.
Lindstrom averaged 14:10 of ice time with eight points in 36 games with the Red Wings last season. He has 128 career NHL games under his belt and could provide some depth on the blue line elsewhere.
