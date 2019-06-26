Hampus Gustafsson: Dropped by Washington
The Capitals didn't give Gustafsson a qualifying offer Tuesday, so he'll become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Gustafsson only picked up three points in 44 games as a forward with AHL Hershey last year, so he likely won't draw much interest once free agency gets underway.
