Sateri inked a deal with KHL Sibir on Monday.

The 29-year-old spent all of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, posting a 0.899 save percentage and 2.84 GAA. Sateri played for KHL Podolsk from 2014-17 after several seasons in the AHL. It's unclear when or if he'll return the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories