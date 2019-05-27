Harri Sateri: Heading to KHL
Sateri inked a deal with KHL Sibir on Monday.
The 29-year-old spent all of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids, posting a 0.899 save percentage and 2.84 GAA. Sateri played for KHL Podolsk from 2014-17 after several seasons in the AHL. It's unclear when or if he'll return the NHL.
