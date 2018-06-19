Harrison Ruopp: Signs with English team
Ruopp inked a one-year deal with EIHL Manchester on Tuesday.
Ruopp was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft by Arizona (Phoenix), but was traded to the Penguins organization prior to leaving the WHL. The 25-year-old never cracked an NHL lineup, as he has spent the bulk of his career toiling in the ECHL. At this point, it seems unlikely the blueliner will work his way back to North America and will likely play out his career abroad.
