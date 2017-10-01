Play

Harry Zolnierczyk: Cut from camp

Zolnierczyk was included in the Panthers' final cuts from training camp Sunday.

The Brown University product has been a journeyman over his six-year professional career, suiting up for five different organizations in that span. If another team is looking to add Zolnierczyk to its system, he won't provide much from an offensive standpoint, but is a hardworking, responsible player with experience.

