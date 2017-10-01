Harry Zolnierczyk: Cut from camp
Zolnierczyk was included in the Panthers' final cuts from training camp Sunday.
The Brown University product has been a journeyman over his six-year professional career, suiting up for five different organizations in that span. If another team is looking to add Zolnierczyk to its system, he won't provide much from an offensive standpoint, but is a hardworking, responsible player with experience.
More News
-
Panthers' Harry Zolnierczyk: Secures PTO with Florida•
-
Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Records assist Monday•
-
Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Should see ice time in Game 3•
-
Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Not about to be left out of rout•
-
Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Activated off IR•
-
Predators' Harry Zolnierczyk: Placed on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...