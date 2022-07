Fleury signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Lightning on Wednesday.

The Lightning need to retool their defense corps after trading Ryan McDonagh to the Predators and letting Jan Rutta walk in free agency. Fleury will get a look with the Bolts after posting four points in 36 contests with the Kraken last season. The first-round pick from 2014 has yet to really establish himself in the NHL, but the Lightning are taking a chance that he can elevate his game in a third-pairing role.