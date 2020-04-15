Hendrix Lapierre: Ready to resume playing

Lapierre has been cleared from a neck injury that cost him much of the 2019-20 season, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Lapierre racked up 13 goals and 32 helpers in 48 games with QMJHL Chicoutimi during his rookie season in juniors. The 18-year-old center was on pace for another solid year, as he tallied 17 points in 19 games prior to getting hurt. Lapierre's medical clearance comes just in time as he will be eligible for selection in the 2020 NHL Draft. Even with his limited appearances, the Quebec native could be snatched up as a late-round flyer in the hope that he can get back to being a near point-per-game producer.