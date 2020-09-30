Lundqvist's contract was bought out by the Rangers on Wednesday.

The buyout marks the end of King Henrik's 15-year reign in New York. During that time, Lundqvist posted a 459-310-96 record in 887 appearances along with a .918 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and 64 shutouts. The Swedish backstop currently sits sixth all-time in career wins and second among active players. The two-time NHL All-Star and 2011-12 Vezina Trophy winner will almost certainly garner interest from several NHL clubs, though it will likely be at significantly less than the $8.5 million cap hit he was set to cost the Rangers this year.